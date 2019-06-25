Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Canadian American Mining announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement with Pure Nickel, Inc. ("Financing") of 2,333,333 units ("Unit") at a price of $.05 per Unit for a cost of $116,667. Each Unit consists of one common share ('Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of two years after closing. All securities issued in conjunction with the Financing are subject to a statutory four month hold period from the date of issue. No commissions, broker fees or finders' fees will be paid in conjunction with the closing of the Financing.

About Canadian American Mining

Canadian American Mining is a privately held company based in Reno, Nevada. The company continually looks at special situations for investment purposes. The company has ("Royalty Interests") in Idaho and Nevada along with ("Mining Leases") on ("Patented Ground').

