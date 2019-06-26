Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces the publication of an article covering the growth and product-line of health and wellness company Wildflower Brands.

It is expected that as the cannabis market continues to grow, mature, and increasingly become a part of mainstream culture, a handful of companies will become synonymous with the industry.

With a recently-expanded distribution channel, and celebrity and national media attention focusing on its plant-based health and wellness product line, Vancouver-based Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN) (OTCQB: WLDFF) is vying to become one of those brands.

On June 11, the company announced that bohemian lifestyle and fashion brand Free People now offers Wildflower's CBD-infused botanical wellness products online. Free People started in a small West Philadelphia storefront, offering plants, records, and clothing, soon rebranded as the well-known Urban Outfitters, and is now part of the URBN portfolio of global consumer brands which also includes Anthropologie, Free People, BHLDN, Terrain and the Vetri Family of restaurants.

Four SKUs from Wildflower's CBD+ Wellness collection are currently available under the online store's Beauty & Wellness section, including CBD+ Cool Stick - a botanical salve designed for localized relief with a cooling feel and peppermint aroma, CBD+ Healing Stick - a long-lasting topical remedy with elevating scents of wintergreen and eucalyptus, and CBD+ Lavender and Vanilla Soaps. Free People selects beauty and wellness products that are cruelty-free, mostly natural and organic, and chosen based on the finest quality and ingredients.

Wildflower further expanded its national retail presence, announcing June 17th that it has received and filled an initial purchase order from Dillard's department stores, and that its wellness products will now be offered in Dillard's 260 retail outlets throughout the US.

Wildflower CEO William Maclean said, "Launching into Dillard's will double the number of retail locations we are in overnight. Our strategy is to build off our established brand equity in these key markets that can catapult us into becoming a household name. Dillard's has the respect and reputation as a retailer that fits in with our loyal following. I am looking forward to bringing the wellness and health benefits of CBD through Wildflower's products to Dillard's clientele."

The deal enables Wildflower to enter new markets such as Florida and Texas, and the company looks forward to educating new consumers on their product offering. Wildflower has received subsequent purchase orders from Dillard's and is fulfilling orders as they are received.

Expanding Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

To meet this rapidly-growing demand, Wildflower is building a new production facility, expected to be completed in August, and newly-purchased equipment designed to completely automate the production of multiple product lines is already on site.

About the expansion, Maclean added, "We are excited to get our new production facility up and running in order to meet the demand. We receive inbound contact daily by new retailers and distributors reaching out to us to carry our products and with production at near capacity, we need the expanded manufacturing."

Wildflower has already added a second shift at its existing production facility, and even with this increase in production, capacity is at 90%, so the new facility is critical to the company's growth strategy, and is expected to increase Wildflower's production capacity tenfold.

Wildflower Attracting Celebrity, National Media Attention

Trend-setting professional celebrity Kim Kardashian West made headlines by hosting a CBD-themed shower to celebrate the arrival of her third child, and Wildflower products were featured, with CBD vaporizers handed out to friends and family.

Kim encouraged her guests to take a puff of Wildflower's Aches Vaporizer designed for pain relief, and as they departed, her guests all received a bag full of CBD goodies featuring the CBD+ Mist starter kit, which includes CBD+ branded 30mg. capsules, Cool Stick, Immunity vaporizer designed to alleviate cold and flu symptoms, and Vanilla and Lavender soaps.

News of the unique party was covered by the national broadcast media as well as publications such as Vogue, USA Today, Insider, People, and W magazines.

In February, Wildflower's CBD+ Cool Stick was selected for inclusion in swag bags handed out to nominees and presenters of the Academy Awards staying at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, garnering national media attention and reinforcing that cannabis is going mainstream.

With steadily-expanding national and online distribution, a plan for keeping up to its rapidly growing demand, and the attention of celebrities and the national media, Wildflower is well on its way to becoming a household name, and a key player in the ever-evolving cannabis market.

For more information, keep watching this page and visit https://www.wildflowerbrands.co/

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://bit.ly/2X1XXwX

