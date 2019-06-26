sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,357 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.06.2019 | 16:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: Received the Audit Committee's opinion on the transaction with the related party

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) received the opinion of Audit Committee of the Company on transaction with subsidiary UAB SGD terminalas regarding the separation of regulated activities of liquefied natural gas terminal into a separate company.

By the written or electronic means of communication submitted request of the shareholder, no later than 3 days from the date of receipt of the request, a copy of the opinion of the Audit Committee shall be transmitted to the shareholder upon signed acknowledgement or sent by registered mail or transmitted by electronic means, if the security of the transmitted information is ensured and the identity of the shareholder can be identified. Shareholders of the Company are also entitled to access the opinion of the Audit Committee at registered Office of the Company.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)