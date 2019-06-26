Klaipedos Nafta: Received the Audit Committee's opinion on the transaction with the related party

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) received the opinion of Audit Committee of the Company on transaction with subsidiary UAB SGD terminalas regarding the separation of regulated activities of liquefied natural gas terminal into a separate company.

By the written or electronic means of communication submitted request of the shareholder, no later than 3 days from the date of receipt of the request, a copy of the opinion of the Audit Committee shall be transmitted to the shareholder upon signed acknowledgement or sent by registered mail or transmitted by electronic means, if the security of the transmitted information is ensured and the identity of the shareholder can be identified. Shareholders of the Company are also entitled to access the opinion of the Audit Committee at registered Office of the Company.













Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.