Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released a full roster of the executive staff of Chairman Jay Clayton, including several individuals who have recently joined the office.

Chairman Clayton's executive staff is responsible for advising the Chairman on all matters before the Commission, working closely with agency staff, and helping the Chairman perform all day-to-day operations needed to fulfill the SEC's mission.

"I am appreciative of each of the women and men who have committed to advancing the SEC's mission alongside me, my fellow Commissioners, and our 4,500 talented colleagues," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "The Commission and, most importantly, American investors and markets benefit greatly from their diverse backgrounds, wide ranges of experience, and unwavering dedication to our mission and the long-term interests of our Main Street investors."

Below is a full list of Chairman Jay Clayton's executive staff as of June 2019.

Lucas Moskowitz

Outgoing Chief of Staff

Sean Memon

Incoming Chief of Staff

Bryan Wood

Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff

Kristene Blake

Director of Administration

Kristene Blake serves as Director of Administration to Chairman Clayton. Most recently, Mrs. Blake served as Executive Secretary to the President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States. In this role, she advised the Chairman on policy and program issues and served as a key member of the Executive Staff. With over a decade of Capitol Hill experience, Ms. Blake has worked directly for three senior members of Congressional Leadership: former Rep. Adam Putnam, Speaker John Boehner and Speaker Paul Ryan. She received her bachelor of arts from Villanova University.

Alan Cohen

Senior Policy Advisor to the Chairman

Eric Diamond

Senior Advisor to the Chairman

Eric Diamond is the lead advisor to the Chairman on matters involving the Division of Investment Management and the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, and assists on enforcement matters. Mr. Diamond joined Chairman Clayton's office in July 2018 and, among other things, served in a leading role in completing the Commission's recently adopted rules and interpretations governing the standards of conduct for financial professionals. Before joining the SEC, Mr. Diamond practiced law at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where he advised financial institutions, asset managers, and investors on a wide range of transactional and regulatory matters. Mr. Diamond earned his J.D., cum laude, from New York University School of Law and an undergraduate degree from Yale University.

Jeffrey Dinwoodie

Chief Counsel

Senior Policy Advisor for Market and Activities-Based Risk

Jeffrey Dinwoodie advises the Chairman on markets and regulatory affairs, including a wide range of legal, regulatory, examination and enforcement matters. Additionally, as Senior Policy Advisor for Market and Activities-Based Risk, he manages and coordinates the agency's efforts to identify, monitor and respond to market risks-including activities-based risks-affecting the U.S. capital markets. He serves as the Chairman's Deputy Representative to the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) and as a primary liaison on these matters to other federal agencies. Since joining the agency in June 2017, Mr. Dinwoodie has managed and advised on key rulemaking and policy initiatives, including in the areas of exchange, ATS, and broker-dealer regulation; fixed income and equity market structure; distributed ledger technology and cryptocurrencies; derivatives; and clearance and settlement. Previously, he was an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Mr. Dinwoodie earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from American University and an undergraduate degree from George Mason University.

Sebastian Gomez Abero

Senior Advisor to the Chairman

Sebastian Gomez is the lead advisor to the Chairman on matters involving the Division of Corporation Finance and Office of the Chief Accountant, and assists on enforcement matters. Mr. Gomez joined the SEC in 2007 and served in several roles in the Division of Corporation Finance, including Chief of the Office of Small Business Policy and Deputy Chief Counsel. Before joining the SEC, Mr. Gomez practiced law at Hogan Lovells, specializing in corporate governance, disclosure, and SEC compliance. Mr. Gomez earned his J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law and an undergraduate degree in computer science, magna cum laude, from Bridgewater College.

Kelly Halferty

Special Assistant

Kelly Halferty serves as a Special Assistant, supporting the Chairman and his staff. Mr. Halferty joined the SEC in 2013, previously serving as a Program Support Specialist in the Division of Corporation Finance and Office of Human Resources. Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Halferty served 22 years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 2012. Mr. Halferty earned his B.B.A. from Strayer University and is a Graduate student at the University of the Potomac.

Kimberly Hamm

Chief Counsel

Senior Policy Advisor

Kimberly Hamm advises the Chairman on a variety of policy matters and serves as the Chief Counsel for rulemaking, including coordinating the rulemaking agenda of the Commission. Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Hamm served as Associate General Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives where she provided legal advice on a non-partisan basis to House leadership, Members, committees, officers, and staff, including representation in litigation involving congressional oversight, separation of powers, and other constitutional issues of institutional importance. Prior to joining the House, Ms. Hamm practiced law in the litigation department of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, specializing in securities, antitrust, and insurance matters. Ms. Hamm earned her J.D. from New York University School of Law and an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida.

Kristina Littman

Senior Advisor to the Chairman

Kay Smith

Senior Advisor to the Chairman

Kay Smith is the lead advisor to the Chairman on matters involving the Division of Trading and Markets, and assists on enforcement and examination matters. Ms. Smith previously served as a managing director at Patomak Global Partners LLC, where she advised financial services firms, including broker-dealers, exchanges, banks, and asset managers, and public companies on regulatory policy, corporate governance, and compliance matters. Ms. Smith earned her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and her B.A. in economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Natalie Strom

Communications Director

Natalie Strom advises the Chairman on all matters related to communications and media relations. Ms. Strom came to the SEC from the White House where she served as Assistant Press Secretary for the President's economic agenda and the National Economic Council. Prior to the White House, Ms. Strom held positions at the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Republican National Committee. Ms. Strom earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California.



Peter Uhlmann

Managing Executive

Kevin Zerrusen

Senior Advisor to the Chairman for Cybersecurity Policy

Kevin Zerrusen coordinates efforts across the agency to address cybersecurity policy, engages with external stakeholders, and helps enhance the SEC's mechanisms for assessing cyber-related risks. Mr. Zerrusen is a 30-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency, where his responsibilities included running the agency's cyber center, which was responsible for analyzing, evaluating, and countering foreign cyber threats. Prior to joining the SEC, he worked as Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he led initiatives to strengthen technology risk governance, incident management, and insider threat programs. Mr. Zerrusen earned his MBA from Syracuse University and his bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton.