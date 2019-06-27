sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,045 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2DQE6 ISIN: CA37956B1013 Ticker-Symbol: 2FA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,041
0,048
19:43
0,039
0,051
16:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP0,0450,00 %