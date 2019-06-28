sprite-preloader
Constellium Paris: Voting Results from Constellium's 2019 Annual General Meeting

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 28, 2019).

The General Meeting resolved inter alia to i) to re-appoint all Non-Executive Board Members and ii) to convert the Company into a European public limited-liability company (societas Europea), which will now be Constellium SE.

About Constellium

Constellium

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com)
Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications, NA
Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com)

