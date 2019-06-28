'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities 28-Jun-2019 / 16:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities On 28 June 2019 the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's ordinary and preference shares for 2018. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities on which income is accrued Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. International securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: RU0008926258; preference shares: RU0009029524. Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003; preference shares: 2 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003. The issuer's management body which adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares: annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Date when the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares was adopted: 28 June 2019. Date and number of the minutes of the issuer's general shareholders' meeting which adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares: 28 June 2019, No. 30. Reporting period for which income on the issuer's securities is paid: 2018. Total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type): on ordinary shares: RUB 23,221,896,558.25; on preference shares: RUB 58,689,226,550.70 Amount of dividend accrued on one share of a certain category (type): on one ordinary share: RUB 0.65; on one preference share: RUB 7.62. Method of income payment on the issuer's equity securities: cash. Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined if the accrued income on the issuer's securities is the dividend on the issuer's shares: 18 July 2019. Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividend on shares) shall be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities shall be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of this period: 01 August 2019 - the dividend payment period to nominee holders and trustees, in case these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, registered in the shareholder register (not later than 10 working days from the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined); 22 August 2019 - the dividend payment period to other persons registered in the shareholder register (not later than 25 working days from the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined). =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 11785 EQS News ID: 833219 End of Announcement EQS News Service

