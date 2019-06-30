Vienna Stock Exchange: Vönix VBV Sustainability changes. The shares of Burgenland Holding and Uniqa Insurance Group were newly included in the VÖNIX. Austrian Post and Raiffeisen Bank International were removed from the index. The VÖNIX includes those companies listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange that are leaders in ecological and social activities and services. "The importance of sustainability and responsibility has increased in all areas of life. Investors are more and more paying attention to ecological and social criteria. They are currently surfing the green wave on the financial markets worldwide," says Martin Wenzl, Head of Market & Product Development, Listing of the Vienna Stock Exchange. "When we started VÖNIX 14 years ago, sustainability was still a ...

