Global stock markets are about to turn bullish going into 2020. We see evidence of this on multiple charts and signaled by multiple leading indicators. First of all, the Euro is about to turn bullish. Second, chart-wise, the natural risk cycles on leading stock index Russell 2000 is about to end its risk-off cycle. Third, leading indicator for stock markets 20-year Treasuries look like they corrected sufficiently to start unleashing bullish energy to stock markets. As stock markets prepare to turn bullish again we forecast a tactical rally in precious metals stocks as per our gold forecast. First, as said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...