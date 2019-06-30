Zumtobel: The lightning group Zumtobel 2018/19 reported figures. Group revenues totalled Euro 1,162.0 mn in 2018/19 (minus 2.9% year-on-year). The reasons for the decline included the aggressive price competition in the lighting industry and substantially lower revenues in Great Britain (roughly minus 11%). Group EBIT adjusted for special effects rose by Euro 8.0 mn to Euro 27.6 mn in 2018/19, and the return on sales improved from 1.6% to 2.4%. Selling and administrative costs fell by a substantial Euro 30.1 mn (minus 8.3%) in 2018/19. The negative special effects of Euro 25.0 mn which resulted from restructuring measures led to a loss of Euro 15.2 mn for the 2018/19 financial year. However, the net loss was substantially reduced in comparison with FY 2017/18 (minus Euro 46.7 mn) ....

