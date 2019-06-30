sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 30.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,85 Euro		+0,22
+3,32 %
WKN: A0JLPR ISIN: AT0000837307 Ticker-Symbol: T9Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,862
6,966
29.06.
6,86
6,93
28.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING13,020,00 %
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG6,85+3,32 %
FN Beta