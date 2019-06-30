Rosenbauer: Fire industry supplier Rosenbauer International AG has issued a promissory note bond ("Schuldscheindarlehen") for the first time in its history. With a final issue volume amounting to Euro 150 mn plus USD 10 mn, the order book was oversubscribed more than twice over. The promissory note was placed in tranches with terms of three, five and seven years and was offered both with fixed interest and with floating-rate interest. For each of the individual tranches, the coupon was at the lower end of the marketing range. The issue proceeds will be used to refinance existing liabilities and for the planned organic growth in the years ahead.Rosenbauer: weekly performance: 4.94% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (28/06/2019)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...