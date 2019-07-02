Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: SQH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a work program on the Company's "Golden Triangle Gold Prospects" consisting of 9,157 acres directly bordering GT Gold Corp. in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "The price per ounce of gold has recently broken out to over $1,400 making new 6-year highs. I am pleased to announce that we have started our summer work program on our district size land package in the golden triangle of BC, where we border some of this world class gold region's most exciting discoveries. We will be working on several strategically located claims during this 2019 work season, aiming towards unlocking this large district's potential. We are excited to showcase the significant value that exists within our strategic portfolio of high-quality assets."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of six claims consisting of 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 920 acre 'NEBA West' & 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, the 'Henry' Gold-Copper Prospect comprised of two contiguous claim blocks totaling 4,912 acres in the direct vicinity of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd., and the 17,593 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect consisting of six contiguous claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245 acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in north-central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc. and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,140 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Ventures Inc. & Sable Resources Ltd. in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern BC, Canada.

Spearmint's current projects also include the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1,670 ppm Li.

