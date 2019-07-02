Terra Tech Corp.: Terra+Tech+to+Open+Bl%c3%bcm+CBD+Retail+Location+in+Downtown+Las+Vegas

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) ("Terra Tech") or (the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, today announced that it started the process to open a CBD only retail location called Blüm CBD in downtown Las Vegas at its retail location on 121 North 4th Street.

The future Blüm CBD is positioned to be easily accessible and draw high volumes of customers on North 4th Street, located just 100 feet from the world-famous Fremont Street Experience which attracts more than 14 million annual visitors. The design of the store will be reflective of new Blüm store concepts and the artful vibe of downtown Las Vegas. Blüm CBD is expected to have an eye-catching façade and a bright and modern interior with modular displays in place to keep the visual merchandising of the store fresh, clean and organized.

Chief Executive Officer, Derek Peterson, said, "Converting our North 4th Street location into an exclusive one stop shop for CBD products will allow Terra Tech to excel in its retail initiatives and stay ahead of the booming CBD industry that's unfolding in the U.S. With its location in the heart of Las Vegas, the new CBD focused store will reflect high consumer demands and set standards for our CBD sales. Much planning has gone into operating as a CBD provider at this location and we are extremely excited to share our products with all who are a part of such an iconic city."

Blüm CBD is planned to operate as a luxury retail concept that will mimic the Blüm cannabis retail shopping experience in a CBD-only environment. The retail floor will be subdivided into zones categorized by products including Beauty, Pantry, Wellness and Lifestyle.

The Beauty section is expected to feature CBD-infused lotions, facial creams, makeup and bath products by brands such as Wink and Kush Queen. The Pantry section will sell CBD-infused kitchen items such as honey, olive oil and teas. The Blüm CBD Pantry will also carry educational resources for cooking with CBD. The Wellness section of the store will be dedicated to holistic CBD products such as tinctures, topical balms for pain, hemp-based nutritional supplements as well as CBD-only vapes. Additionally, with the store's location in a high-traffic area for tourism, the Lifestyle portion of the store will carry items such as books, clothing and ashtrays.

The Company plans to approach its Blüm vendors to potentially create CBD-only products exclusive for Blüm.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Blüm's retail and medical cannabis facilities provide the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions as well as premium cannabis to the adult-use market in Nevada and California. Blüm offers a broad selection of cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its multiple California and Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces cannabis-extracted products for regulated cannabis dispensaries throughout California and dispensaries in Nevada. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Ahold, Aldi, Meijer, Kroger, Stop & Shop and others nationwide. Terra Tech's MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada.

