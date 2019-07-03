RUBIS RUBIS: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane BNP Paribas 03-Jul-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation. Under the liquidity contract signed between RUBIS and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2019: · 25,056 RUBIS shares · 2,073,135 euros During the first half of 2019, the following total of shares was negotiated: 159,587 RUBIS shares bought 7,825,293 euros 103 transactions 165,659 RUBIS shares sold 8,181,577 euros 114 transactions For information, at the time of the last assessment on December 31, 2018, the following resources were available: · 36,128 RUBIS shares · 1,487,705 euros ***** Paris, July 3, 2019 - 5:35 p.m. Name of the Issuer: RUBIS Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 121,697,246.25 euros 784 393 530 RCS PARIS - Code APE 6420Z Head Office: 46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France Contact: Maura Tartaglia Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Email: m.tartaglia@rubis.fr Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane Bnp Paribas Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WPRMCWAKKK [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 835657 End of Announcement EQS News Service 835657 03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4357930f205e7062fa6c0d0c0c63bcb0&application_id=835657&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2019 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)