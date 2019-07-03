Canopy Growth kündigt Wechsel in der Firmenführung an

03.07.19

Canopy Growth Announces Leadership Transition

Bruce Linton to step down as co-CEO and Canopy Board member

Mark Zekulin remains CEO

Company Launches Search to Identify Leader to Guide Next Phase of Growth

TORONTO & SMITHS FALLS, ONTARIO - Today, Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) and Bruce Linton announced that Bruce will step down as co-CEO and Canopy Board member. Mark Zekulin has agreed to become the sole CEO of the company and will work with the Board to begin a search to identify a new leader to guide the company in its next phase of growth, which will include both internal and external candidates. Rade Kovacevic, a long-serving member of the team currently leading all Canadian operations and recreational strategy will assume the role of President. These changes are effective immediately.

"Creating Canopy Growth began with an abandoned chocolate factory and a vision," said Linton. "The Board decided today, and I agreed, my turn is over. Mark has been my partner since this Company began and has played an integral role in Canopy's success. While change is never easy, I have full confidence in the team at Canopy - from Mark and Rade's leadership to the full suite of leadership - as we progress through this transition and into the future."

"We thank Bruce and Mark for establishing the foundation for a company that is very well-positioned to lead in the emerging global cannabis market," said Canopy Growth board director, David Klein. "We are also excited to embark upon our next phase of growth as global leader in the cannabis industry."

Canopy Growth has experienced rapid growth since being founded in 2013, establishing leading positions in Canada's medical and recreational cannabis markets and building an emerging presence in a number of additional markets around the world. The company recently received a $5 billion (CAD) investment from Constellation Brands, a leading beverage alcohol company, which provides a significant benefit as Canopy continues to establish a first-mover advantage in the quickly evolving global cannabis market.

