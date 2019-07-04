Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Tethyan Resources plc (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") announces that it has received shareholder and court approval of the redomiciling of the Company to British Columbia, Canada, by way of the scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme").

At the Court Meeting on June 28, 2019, the requisite majority of shareholders present in person or by proxy voted in favour of the resolution to approve the Scheme. At the General Meeting that followed, the special resolution to implement the Scheme and amend the articles of association of Tethyan was duly passed. Details of the resolutions are set out in the notices of the meetings contained in the Scheme Circular dated June 3, 2019, which is available on Tethyan's website at www.tethyan-resources.com. Shareholders also approved all of the resolutions at Tethyan's Annual General Meeting, held immediately before the Court Meeting and General Meeting. All of the directors of the Company were re-elected.

On July 4, 2019, the High Court of Justice in England and Wales sanctioned the Scheme.

Tethyan will provide an update shortly regarding the timing for closing of the Scheme.

The terms and expressions in this news release shall have the same meaning as given to them in the Scheme Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

About Tethyan Resources

Tethyan Resources plc, a member of the Augusta Group of Companies, is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralization and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to the proactive implementation of Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on Tethyan's website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

Contact

Tethyan Resources plc

+44 1534 881 885

Jerrold Annett, Chief Executive Officer

+1 416 366 5678 Ext. 207 | jerrold@tethyan-resources.com

Jacqueline Allison, Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis

+1 416 366 5678 Ext. 205 | jacqueline@tethyan-resources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, prospects and the development of the sector in which Tethyan operates to differ materially from the impression created by these forward-looking statements. Tethyan does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

