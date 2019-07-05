Kitron ASA: Kitron: Kitron chosen as supplier for medical devices project

(2019-07-05) Kitron has been chosen as selected supplier for a strategic project started by a leading global provider of products and systems within the medtech industry.

The initial phase has an annual value of USD 3 million, with a potential annual value of USD 6.5 million in later stages. Production will take place at Kitron's factory in Ningbo, China, and is set to start in 2021.

"Medical devices is a key market sector for Kitron, and we are extremely happy that this existing customer once more trusts Kitron as a key supplier of vitally important devices," said Israel Losada Salvador, Kitron's COO and Sales Director.

