Are gold mining stocks bullish now, is one of the most common questions we have heard in recent weeks. This question has become especially relevant since this week as gold miners index close for 3 consecutive weeks above a major bullish breakout level. This article answers the question when exactly gold mining stocks will be bullish. We do this based on our gold forecast 2019, and we conclude with our viewpoint on the top investing opportunities in the precious metals space (which has not changed in recent weeks). The one, and only one important thing to watch in this phase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...