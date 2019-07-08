Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN to sell its international network to GTT Communications, Inc. 08-Jul-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") announced that it has reached agreement to sell its international network to GTT Communications, Inc. ('GTT'), a global cloud networking provider to multinational clients and operator of a Tier 1 IP network, for approximately EUR 50 million on a cash and debt-free basis (enterprise value). The transaction includes the sale of international fiber assets and network points of presence (POPs) in 21 countries. The transaction is in line with KPN's strategy to accelerate simplification of the company. The proceeds of the transaction will be retained to increase operational and financial flexibility. The transaction is subject to regular closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. After closing of the transaction, KPN continues delivering international services to Dutch Business customers as part of its ICT-services offering. As part of the transaction, KPN will enter into a master services agreement with GTT to ensure continuity of international network services to its customers. *For more information:* KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam Tel: +31 (0)70 4460986 E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 837449 08-Jul-2019

