CubicFarm Systems Corp: CubicFarm(R) Systems Corp to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") has announced that the common shares of the Company are scheduled to commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier One Issuer on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 under the symbol "CUB".



"The public listing of CubicFarm Systems Corp. shares is a significant milestone for our company and for all of our stakeholders," said Dave Dinesen, CEO, CubicFarms. "We are tremendously grateful for the support we've received so far, and we're equally excited about the potential growth for the company that we see ahead of us."



For further information regarding the new listing of Cubic please refer to the Listing Application (Form 2B) dated June 25, 2019 of the Company, which is available on SEDAR.



About CubicFarm Systems Corp.



CubicFarm Systems Corp. is an Ag-Tech and Vertical Farming company that utilizes patented technology to cultivate high-quality produce. The Company believes that it can provide a benefit to the world by significantly reducing the physical footprint of farming, shipping costs and associated greenhouse gasses, while significantly decreasing the use of fresh water and eliminating the need for harmful pesticides.



Founded in 2015, the Company's mission is to provide farmers around the world with an efficient growing system capable of producing predictable yields with superior taste. Using its unique, undulating growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour, by reducing energy, and by maximizing yield per cubic foot. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US, and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers. It also operates one wholly owned facility in Pitt Meadows BC, and sells its produce in British Columbia to retail customers under the brand name Thriiv Local Garden and to wholesale customers as well.



CubicFarm Systems Corp's. patented growing system provides customers with a turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated vertical farm growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarm enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with produce that is consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. CubicFarms is focused on providing its technology to farmers to grow safe, sustainable, secure, fresh produce, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. Further support and value is provided to our clients through our patent pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.



Cautionary Notice Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company satisfying the conditions required to complete the listing of its common shares on the TSXV as well as statements regarding Company's beliefs regarding the application of its technology. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions (including the receipt of regulatory approvals) that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the listing will be completed as currently planned or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

