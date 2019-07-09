A Survivor from the 2000 Tech Implosion is a Model of ConsistencyI'm not sure how many of you remember the technology implosion way back in 2000, but it was nasty and swift, devastating the technology sector for years to come.There are many survivors from that era that have proven to be good companies.Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) was a high flyer in those euphoric days when everything went up regardless of fundamentals.DSGX stock traded at over $91.00 in March 2000, prior to the bottom falling out. For the next decade, Descartes stock traded in a narrow sideways channel bounded by tough resistance at around $6.00-$7.00..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...