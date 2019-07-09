ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Hires Director of EV Sales to Help Grow Market Share Across the US and Parts of Canada

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announces the hiring of a new Director of Sales for their commercial electric vehicle products. Doug Lollar, with 30-years' experience in sales, will be responsible for developing new territories and growing market share across the United States and parts of Canada across several industry segments.

Lollar's primary focus will be growing market share and increasing sales of ADOMANI's commercial vehicle trucks and vans to government, education, and retirement facilities within the US and Canada. Lollar comes to ADOMANI with extensive industry knowledge and a proven track record with such companies as The Valvoline Company, Shell Oil Products, Blue Bird, Inc., and ITW Global Brands, where he grew sales for specific products across multiple regions by up to 28%. His other successes include penetrating competitive markets and increasing sales of new products into established and new territories.

"Doug Lollar is a strong advocate for his customers and a strong solution-oriented professional. He can understand a problem, work creatively to find a solution, and present that solution in a fashion that garners a win-win outcome for all parties," said Jim Reynolds, President, and CEO of ADOMANI. "Mr. Lollar will work closely with the sales team and me as we launch current and new EV products throughout North America."

Lollar brings to ADOMANI a history of success and the ability to forge new relationships while successfully negotiating deals where both the interest of the customer and the company mutually benefit. "Working with ADOMANI and Jim Reynolds is exciting for me, especially in the growing EV market space," said Lollar. "I am looking forward to leveraging my record of sales success and market growth with the ADOMANI line-up of electric vehicles across North America."

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership, and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contacts:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: (650) 533-7629

Email: kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Renmark Financial Communications, Inc.

Shushu Feng, Account Manager

Telephone: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

Email: sfeng@renmarkfinancial.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 205

Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551181/ADOMANIR-Hires-Director-of-EV-Sales-to-Help-Grow-Market-Share-Across-the-US-and-Parts-of-Canada