sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,90 Euro		-0,30
-2,27 %
WKN: A14XCV ISIN: US98986X1090 Ticker-Symbol: 6ZY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,906
13,354
14:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC12,90-2,27 %
FN Beta