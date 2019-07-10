Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION ("RAPALA") PUBLISHES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON ITS ACQUISITION OF 49% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF DQC INTERNATIONAL CORP

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

July 10, 2019 at 5:15 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION ("RAPALA") PUBLISHES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON ITS ACQUISITION OF 49% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF DQC INTERNATIONAL CORP

Rapala announced on July 9, 2019 that it has concluded definitive agreements to acquire in total 49% of the share capital of DQC International Corp (also known as "13 Fishing"). By this subsequent announcement, Rapala discloses certain additional information on the total consideration for the acquisition as well as historical financial results and financial position of DQC International Corp.

The total consideration for the acquisition is 3.1 MUSD in cash and 225.000 treasury shares of Rapala VMC Corporation, which are all payable at closing. Furthermore, the parties have agreed on an additional earn-out in cash to the sellers based on 13 Fishing's cumulative EBITDA in 2020-2021. The size of the possible earn-out will depend on the closing balance sheet of 13 Fishing and the company's actual EBITDA during 2020-2021, and according to Rapala's current estimate, the earn-out could result in a maximum payment of approximately 5 MUSD. It has also been agreed that Rapala will provide 10 MUSD of additional funding to 13 Fishing in the form of share capital and loans. The amount of the share capital increase from Rapala is 1 MUSD.

The below financial information of DQC International Corp is based on unaudited US GAAP financial statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2018 and presented in US dollars.

MUSD 2018 Gross sales 25.1 Net sales 23.5 Reported EBITDA 0.8 % of net sales 3.4% Reported operating profit 0.7 % of net sales 3.0%





MUSD 2018 Non-current assets 1.2 Current assets 8.8 Total assets 10.0 Total equity -2.7 Liabilities 12.7 Total equity and liabilities 10.0

The acquisition has no effect on Rapala's short-term outlook or 2019 full year guidance that was published on February 15, 2019.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Jussi Ristimäki

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Ristimäki, Chief Executive Officer, +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

