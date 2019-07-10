Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2019) - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) ("Precipitate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results and preliminary interpretation of the geological mapping survey conducted at the Loma Cuaba Lithocap Zone of the Company's 100% owned Pueblo Grande Project adjacent to Barrick's world-class Pueblo Viejo gold-silver mine in the Dominican Republic.

The geological mapping survey has identified multiple surface exposures of untested strong silica alteration zones, which are a commonly recognized indicator and vector for epithermal feeder structures and potential related mineralization. Notably, many of these silica alteration zones align with, or parallel topographic ridge trends which have similar orientations as the main mineralization structures found at the neighbouring Pueblo Viejo Gold Mine.

Jeffrey Wilson, Precipitate's President & CEO stated, "We are pleased to see the prevalent presence of surface silica zones within the target area as silica represents an important geological indicator for possible high sulphidation epithermal mineralization. Completion of this detailed geological mapping survey has provided us with yet another important layer of technical data to apply to our ongoing evaluation and interpretation of this extensive target area. We are now completing a comprehensive data review, with particular emphasis on our new and exciting 3D magnetic inversion computer model. We expect the compilation of critical components of recently derived data will lead to refinement of favourable areas for delineation of drill targets in the near term."

See accompanying geological compilation map or the Company's website (www.precipitategold.com) for additional illustrations of the Loma Cuaba geological compilation.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1718/46188_8c0cc9a8d4290856_003full.jpg

The geological mapping survey was carried out over most of the prospective advanced argillic altered Loma Cuaba Lithocap Zone, with the primary goals of (i) assessing previous historical mapping studies and (ii) providing a strong base for ongoing interpretation of generated data related to lithology, alteration, and structure, along with geochemical and geophysical features as important factors for drill target delineation. The geological mapping study was completed by Warren Pratt and Tom Rowe of Specialised Geological Mapping Ltd.

Initial interpretation indicates that many of the strong silica alteration zones (i) have trends to the northwest, north and northeast, similar to the main mineralization structures at the adjacent Pueblo Viejo Mine and (ii) are often coincident with modest strength pathfinder element geochemical rock-soil anomalies including combinations of silver, mercury +/- gold, antimony, molybdenum, tellurium and selenium. Geological mapping of rock exposures shows that the Loma Cuaba Lithocap Zone is dominantly underlain by advanced argillic altered mixed intermediate volcanic rocks with a pervasive and varied metamorphic schistosity (a post alteration penetrative deformation fabric). Additionally, exposures of younger conformable overlying Hatillo limestone rocks are found on the south regions of the Lithocap Zone and 'post-schistosity' dacitic intrusive rocks are observed in the western region.

This news release has been reviewed by Michael Moore P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corporation, the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101 standards.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company also maintains the Reef property located immediately adjacent to Golden Predator's 3 Aces Project in the Upper Hyland River area, Yukon Territory. The Company has entered into an Option to Purchase Agreement with Golden Predator whereby Golden Predator can earn a 100% interest in the Reef claims by making certain staged payments in cash and shares and warrants. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value.

