APPS Stock Scorching Broader MarketDigital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) is the perfect example of what a well-run tech penny stock can do. Thanks to strong financial results and guidance, APPS stock has soared 192% since the start of 2019 and is up 36.5% since the start of June.These numbers trounce what is happening on the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq. The S&P 500 is up 20% year-to-date and 8.1% since the start of June. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, is up an impressive 25% year-to-date and 9.1% since the start of June. All good, but not as good.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...