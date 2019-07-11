Customer conference will bring together ship owners, ship managers, ocean carriers, port authorities and industry leaders, to discuss the key issues and opportunities of digitalization in ship operations

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of maritime software solutions for cargo and vessel performance and compliance, today announced that registration is open for the first Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions (NCVS) Customer Conference APAC. The one-day customer and user event will be held September 4, 2019, at the Novotel Clarke Quay Hotel in Singapore. Attendees can expect workshops, breakout sessions and collaborative discussions on digitalization, practical use cases and innovative NCVS solutions currently being offered for day-to-day operations and connectivity within the shipping ecosystem.

To charter the next generations of its maritime software solutions such as the industry-standard for loading computers, MACS3, the vessel performance and compliance software, Bluetracker, and stowage planning solution, StowMan, Navis is championing cloud technologies and demonstrating new ways to tap into underutilized data to drive more holistic planning and safe execution of ship and cargo operations. The conference will host more than 15 panelists and speakers, including experts from Navis, XVELA, customers and business leaders to talk about product roadmaps and current projects underway.

Navis will welcome the futurist and author K D Adamson who will share her energy and expertise in her keynote speech "Back to the Future." An inspirational presenter, she offers a visionary perspective on the impact of global megatrends, emerging technologies and new generational mindsets and how they will radically transform the shipping industry in the years ahead. In her speech, K D will nail down strategic global economic, business and technology context for the rapid changes ship operators are experiencing and inspire to new digital visions and transformations.

"Globalization 4.0 will reframe shipping's operating environment and growth depends on identifying the key paradigm shifts underway," explains K D Adamson. "As the new 'Asian Century' dawns its past still has valuable lessons to offer us. Strength will lie in agility, ecosystem thinking, and the ability not only to embrace radical new technologies, but to supercharge existing ones to create the interoperable logistics infrastructure of tomorrow."

"We are very excited to discuss global strategic views of the maritime industry as well as Navis-specific product and technology initiatives with our Asia-based customers," said Selke Eichler, Director Global Services at Navis' Carrier and Vessel Solutions unit. "As an established vendor of maritime software in Asia under the well-known brand name Seacos, we are pioneering new and innovative technologies to unlock greater potential for process optimizations, improved safety and greater productivity for our customers."

Sessions for the conference are organized in two tracks Performance and Compliance. Sample sessions at the event include:

Trends in lashing application of latest updates of cargo securing regulations

Accessibility and visibility what is possible if loading instrument's information are available where ever you need it

Strategies for effective tracking and reporting of regional and international environmental requirements

Cyber security, data ownership and information sharing at Navis

Strategies to utilize stowage planning facilities in the cloud and on premise

Additionally, for the first time, Navis will give an outlook to potential use cases for ship owners and managers, ocean carriers and port authorities on how to leverage vessel data with the help of API services for stability and strength, dangerous goods and lashing. This session is for current IT managers in the maritime industry.

"Along with shortened communication channels and streamlined processes, another advantage of new Navis technologies is the smooth integration in existing infrastructures," says Henrik Alfke, Director Engineering at Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions. "We answered to the trends of API services at an early stage and invested in providing this infrastructure to our customers for better service."

Meet nautical and software experts and other users of Navis software at the customer conference to learn more about how to benefit from application of new technologies.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit https://www.navis.com/en/ncvs-customer-conference/.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

