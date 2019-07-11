The Water Sports Administration Center of General Administration of Sport of China: 180 Top Motorboat Players Competed for the Gold Medals in Panzhihua

PANZHIHUA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / The 2019 Miyi International Motorboat Race in Panzhihua City, Sichuan Province, China, has been successfully closed in the afternoon of July 7. After three days of intense competition, the ranks of four major events and eight minor events have been concluded.

As the only event of international group, the seated RL1 motorboat race is loved and concerned by many people. However, none of the two most hopeful payers has taken the crown, which is an unexpected result. Malaysian Tee Chen Jet, a player neglected by spectators formerly, won in the event in the international group.

Vsevolod Chernukha from Russia at age 14 showed his strength and impressed everyone. Moreover, the most powerful Attapon Kunsa, the champion of Jakarta Asian Games, faced intense stress. Attapon Kunsa told reporters that Vsevolod Chernukha would be his most powerful rival for the future title.

However, Attapon Kunsa as the strongest contender finished third while Vsevolod Chernukha at age 14 finished second in the final.

"Motorboating is a high-end water sports integrating science, sports, ornamental as well as leisure. It is one of the four types of most ornamental sporting events recognized by the world. As one of the most wonderful and eye-catching activity, it brings visitors experience of "cool and refreshing holiday in Miyi". This open tournament takes water as the media to show the vitality and charm of Miyi to the whole country and even the whole world; it will definitely construct a higher platform for the new development mode of Miyi "health + tourism + sports"." Said Wang Biao, Miyi Secretary of the County.

The competition is sponsored by the Water Sports Administration Center of General Administration of Sport of China, Water Skiing, Diving and Motorboat Sports Association of China, Sichuan Sports Bureau and Panzhihua Municipal People's Government, organized by Miyi County People's Government of Panzhihua City, and operated by China Sports Aclrtco. 180 competitive players from 16 countries and regions have been attracted to participate in it.

