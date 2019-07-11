Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Valterra Resource Corporation (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" or the "Company") reported today that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the closing date by 30 days from the date of this news release.

The Offering, which was initially announced on May 29th, 2019, consists of up to 15,000,000 units at a price of $0.025 per unit for a total of $375,000, with an over-allotment Greenshoe option to increase the Offering by up to 10%. Each Unit consists of one share of common stock of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to acquire an additional share of common stock of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of four years.

Existing Shareholder Exemption

Valterra intends to make the private placement available to existing security holders in accordance with the provisions of BC Instrument 45-534 - Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain trades to existing security holders and in accordance with the provisions of various corresponding blanket orders and rules of other Canadian jurisdictions that have adopted the same or a similar exemption from prospectus requirement. The Company has set May 28, 2019 as the record date for the purpose of determining existing shareholders entitled to purchase units pursuant to this exemption. The maximum number of units being offered is 16,500,000 units for maximum gross proceeds of $412,500 and the offering is not subject to any minimum subscription. Unless the Company determines to increase the gross proceeds of the offering and receives TSX Venture Exchange approval for such increase, if the offering is oversubscribed, Valterra will allocate the units issued under the offering to those subscribers whose subscriptions were first received by the Company.

The Company will also accept subscriptions from "accredited investors" (as defined in National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions) and may, at its discretion, also accept subscriptions pursuant to other prospectus exemptions available under applicable securities laws.

As well the Company has received notice that following the signing of a Letter of Intent, Ginguro Gold Pty Ltd. ("Ginguro") has elected not to enter into a formal Definitive Agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Weepah Gold property located along the Walker Lane Gold trend, Nevada. Weepah is permitted and bonded by the Company which intends to test it by drilling in later 2019.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral properties located in British Columbia, Nevada and Mexico. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits in regions with excellent infrastructure. It owns a 100% interest in the Swift-Katie copper gold porphyry property in British Columbia, Canada which is permitted for a drill exploration program planned for Q3/Q4, 2019. Valterra's Weepah property located in Nevada, USA, with past production totaling approximately 117,000ozs gold and with significant exploration potential for a high-grade bulk-mineable gold discovery, is fully permitted and bonded. The Company can also acquire a 100% interest in the Los Reyes Property located only 12km south of the city of Jimenez, and just 2km from highway, power and rail. It is strategically located along a prominent northwest-trending regional structure formed along the western margin of the Sierra Madre Oriental that hosts numerous high-grade current and past operating mines including Naica (26Mt @ 213g/t Ag, 5.9% Pb, 5.6% Zn and 0.4% Cu) and the Velardena district (+15Mt @ 175g/t Ag, 0.5g/t Au, 4.0% Pb, 5.0% Zn, and 2.5% Cu).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com or contact Valterra at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.





