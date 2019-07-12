'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on termination of the issuer's right to control a certain number of votes in stakes comprising the charter capital of an organization 12-Jul-2019 / 07:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on termination of the issuer's right to control a certain number of votes in stakes comprising the charter capital of an organization Full corporate name of an organization in relation to which the issuer's right to control a certain number of votes in stakes comprising its charter capital is terminated (hereinafter - the Organization): Limited Liability Company "Insurance Company "Surgutneftegas". Location of the Organization: Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut. The Organization's taxpayer identification number (INN): 8602103061. The Organization's OGRN code: 1028600581811. Type of the right to control a certain number of votes in stakes comprising the charter capital of the Organization: direct control. Attribute of the issuer's right to control a certain number of votes in stakes comprising the charter capital of the Organization which was terminated: independent control. Ground for termination of the issuer's right to control a certain number of votes in stakes comprising the charter capital of the Organization: termination of participation in the organization. Stake comprising the charter capital of the Organization which the issuer had the right to control before the respective ground occurred: 100%. Stake comprising the charter capital of the Organization which the issuer has the right to control after the respective ground occurred: 0%. Date when the ground for termination of the issuer's right to control the stake in the charter capital of the Organization occurred: 10.07.2019. Date of the event about which the statement is made: 11.07.2019 Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DIS TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 13220 EQS News ID: 840387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

