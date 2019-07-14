sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 14.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,65 Euro		+0,42
+4,11 %
WKN: A1147K ISIN: AT00000FACC2 Ticker-Symbol: 1FC 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
FACC AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FACC AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,76
10,78
13.07.
10,72
10,74
12.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG18,14-0,55 %
ANDRITZ AG31,00+3,75 %
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG14,41-2,24 %
FACC AG10,65+4,11 %
FN Beta