Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Russia's Ilim Group to supply a new recovery boiler to its Ust-Ilimsk mill in Russia. The Andritz HERB recovery boiler will have a black liquor combustion capacity of 1,950 tds/d, with start-up planned in the second half of 2021. The order is part of the one billion US dollar "Big Ust-Ilimsk Project" that targets increasing pulp output at the mill by 130,000 tons per year and a finished product capacity increase from 550,000 to 1.5 million tons per year. In recent years, Andritz has received three major recovery boiler upgrade orders from the Ilim Group.Andritz: weekly performance: -5.89%FACC: Austrian aerospace supplier FACC started 2019 with a slight increase in revenues, but a decline in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...