Addiko: Addiko Bank AG, a consumer and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) specialist banking group in Central and Southeastern Europe, joined the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange under the symbol ADKO (ISIN: AT000ADDIKO0). Following the IPO of Marinomed Biotech AG in February and Frequentis AG in May, this is the third and largest listing in the top segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange this year. The offer price was 16.00 Euro. The market capitalization at the start of trading was 345 million euros. The free float is around 55%. From the second trading day, 15 July 2019, Addiko will be added to the ATX prime index. "Congratulations to Addiko! In a challenging environment, the bank has succeeded in becoming the largest listing in the European financial sector in 2019. In ...

