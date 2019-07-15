MCH Group Ltd.: Media Release | MCH Group | Chief Digital & Innovation Officer

Andreas Oliver Eggimann appointed Chief Digital & Innovation Officer of the MCH Group

The Board of Directors of the MCH Group has appointed Andreas Oliver Eggimann as new Chief Digital & Innovation Officer (CDIO) and member of the Executive Board. The CDIO's main task will be to lead the development of digital and other exponential technologies as well as the development of new business ideas and business models. The precise date on which he will be joining the MCH Group has yet to be fixed.

"We are delighted that, with Andreas Oliver Eggimann, we will have an experienced and renowned expert in digital strategy development and transformation as well as in digital marketing & communication in our management team," says Bernd Stadlwieser, CEO of the MCH Group. "Digitisation and innovation are of key importance for our transformation and we will be placing considerably more emphasis on these fields. Our CDIO will be responsible throughout the entire company group for providing organisational leadership on technology issues, for ensuring that the ongoing digitisation process is aligned to our corporate strategy and for promoting innovations to improve the business results."

Andreas Oliver Eggimann has been Head Digital Management at the Swiss Post since 2014 and, as a member of the top management, holds responsibility among other things for the development and leadership of digital management throughout the group and for the realignment of Swiss Post in respect of market-orientated and internal digital channels. After graduating in business management in Basel, he began his professional career with the Coop Group, and his subsequent posts have included Head Digital Business Development in the Young & Rubicam Group Switzerland. He is 45 years old and lives with his family in Ramlinsburg (Switzerland / BL).

