Jack: Lucy, have I told you about my next step regarding advanced technology?

Lucy: Oh no, Uncle Jack, you haven't. What is it? Some more TV sets in the house or surveillance cameras in every room?

Jack: Oh no, I don't think any of this would make much sense. It's about green energy. One of my colleagues who is an electrician as well but owns a big company, is installing solar panels on the roof of our house next week.

Lucy: How exciting! I've seen many houses with solar panels on the roofs here in England. It seems to be very popular.

Jack: Yes, this trend has been going on for quite a while, because nowadays everybody is interested in saving money, and if you don't want to switch to candlelight or cold baths one day, this is a very good alternative.

Lucy: But what are the actual benefits of this technology? And by the way, do you really have enough sun here in the UK? Isn't your country infamous for its nasty and wet weather during any season of the year?

Jack: You're absolutely right, Lucy. It's quite obvious that we are very far away from the equator here. That's why some people say that the sun doesn't live in England. It only comes here on holiday when we're all at work. It's true, solar panels work much better during the summer months and are most productive when the sky is clear and the sun is shining.

Lucy: So, it doesn't mean that solar panels stop working completely during the winter?

Jack: Absolutely, not. Sunlight isn't an essential ingredient in solar power, even though it definitely helps. Daylight is the most important thing for solar panels to work properly. Moreover, the majority of the roof of my house faces south and isn't obstructed by any shade. On the other hand, you could also cut back trees to reduce shading if necessary or use high-efficiency solar panels if you only have limited space.

Lucy: So no restrictions during autumn and winter or on overcast and rainy days?

Jack: Well, the efficiency of solar panels drops considerably during such times, which means that they are a fluctuating source of energy during the year. But they don't need heat, only daylight. And we have this at least eight hours a day on average throughout the year, even here in the UK. Our frequent rainfalls also have a positive side because they keep the panels clean of dust and debris. Only when it's cloudy and overcast, could the output be limited, as the sunlight can't reach the surface of the solar panels so easily. I guess this could reduce the output by roughly thirty percent. But it would still be enough to power our household appliances during the day.

Lucy: But what about winter and snow?

Jack: When snow is falling, it's usually cloudy and this could reduce solar output. But once the snow has settled, it's mostly not a problem, because the panels retain some warmth, and thus the snow will melt and slide off. Very often the panels are mounted at an angle for this reason, and with pointed roofs it's very easy anyway.

Lucy: Does this mean that we'll be completely independent with our electricity generation once the panels have been installed?

Jack: We're not completely independent of the National Grid, otherwise we might run into ...

