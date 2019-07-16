Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2019) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SPMT" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has acquired the 'Prickle' claims package consisting of 4980 contiguous acres directly bordering Brixton Metals Corp.'s Thorn project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "This is an exciting development for Spearmint. We are very pleased to be able to have acquired this strategic claim block in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. There has been a flurry of activity in the area recently and yesterday Brixton announced some fantastic drill results on their 'Thorn' property consisting of 554 m of 1.97 G/T AuEq. Our 'Prickle' prospect directly borders this new discovery. The Golden Triangle is one of the most prolific world class mining regions in which Spearmint maintains a district size land position. We have been very active this summer and will continue to develop our projects to maximize shareholder value."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of six claims consisting of 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 920 acre 'NEBA West' & 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, the 'Henry' Gold-Copper Prospect comprised of two contiguous claim blocks totaling 4,912 acres in the direct vicinity of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd., and the 17,593 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect consisting of six contiguous claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp as well as the recent acquisition, the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp. These claims were staked via MTOnline.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245 acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in north-central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc. and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,140 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Ventures Inc. & Sable Resources Ltd. in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern BC, Canada.

Spearmint's current projects also include the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1,670 ppm Li.

