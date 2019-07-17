sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,214 Euro		-0,004
-1,83 %
WKN: A14VRH ISIN: KYG211751071 Ticker-Symbol: EIH 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS CO LTD
CHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS CO LTD0,214-1,83 %
FN Beta