Regulatory News:

This replaces the statement made at 06:13 pm CEST on 03/07/2019 due to the following corrections: adding of an annex comprising, in an aggregated form, information related to the number of transactions executed and the volume traded for each trading day of the previous six-month period.

Half-year liquidity contract statement

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2019:

6,426 shares,

€7,640,980.73

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,044

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,245

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 162,641 shares for €25,936,885.31

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 196,242 shares for €31,225,286.61

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2018, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

40,027 shares,

€2,361,837.76

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,802

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,698

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 333,247 shares for €51,323,448.67

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 296,490 shares for €45,901,871.17

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

€6,135,798.16

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2,044 162,641 25,936,885.31 2,245 196,242 31,225,286.61 02/01/2019 26 2,400 328,080.00 14 1,200 165,480.00 03/01/2019 38 3,400 459,374.00 3 400 54,520.00 04/01/2019 41 3,600 494,316.00 07/01/2019 37 2,000 280,440.00 08/01/2019 58 5,400 776,520.00 09/01/2019 13 800 115,040.00 10 1,124 164,632.28 10/01/2019 46 3,600 512,244.00 11 1,400 200,200.00 11/01/2019 27 3,548 502,254.88 3 400 57,560.00 14/01/2019 59 6,700 923,126.00 5 200 28,320.00 15/01/2019 22 2,400 332,880.00 16/01/2019 2 200 27,320.00 28 2,800 388,920.00 17/01/2019 40 4,800 683,280.00 18/01/2019 35 6,200 907,742.00 21/01/2019 1 200 29,280.00 19 1,600 236,880.00 22/01/2019 31 3,800 550,962.00 5 800 117,840.00 23/01/2019 8 600 86,358.00 18 1,800 261,720.00 24/01/2019 26 3,000 443,490.00 25/01/2019 28 1,757 264,639.34 28/01/2019 13 1,500 224,685.00 29/01/2019 41 3,400 502,792.00 12 1,400 208,040.00 30/01/2019 7 600 88,440.00 29 1,800 268,092.00 31/01/2019 27 3,084 465,807.36 01/02/2019 15 1,916 292,822.28 04/02/2019 23 2,400 362,568.00 1 200 30,880.00 05/02/2019 114 8,200 1,271,328.00 06/02/2019 12 1,700 262,548.00 07/02/2019 50 4,406 671,254.10 12 800 123,544.00 08/02/2019 10 994 148,901.20 5 594 89,593.02 11/02/2019 28 3,200 488,000.00 12/02/2019 6 255 39,004.80 18 800 123,480.00 13/02/2019 25 2,400 372,240.00 14/02/2019 26 2,345 360,473.40 3 370 57,942.00 15/02/2019 2 200 30,560.00 22 2,200 340,560.00 18/02/2019 11 697 108,913.22 19/02/2019 25 3,350 517,441.00 2 25 3,910.00 20/02/2019 14 2,000 306,680.00 12 600 92,760.00 21/02/2019 7 600 91,800.00 17 1,600 246,608.00 22/02/2019 11 1,200 184,920.00 25/02/2019 20 1,800 279,360.00 26/02/2019 9 1,000 154,600.00 26 1,678 261,768.00 27/02/2019 29 2,600 402,428.00 4 400 62,280.00 28/02/2019 7 600 92,040.00 49 4,000 624,480.00 01/03/2019 81 7,243 1,178,725.82 04/03/2019 17 1,811 294,867.02 5 386 64,423.40 05/03/2019 43 3,480 561,289.20 21 2,200 356,290.00 06/03/2019 26 2,709 436,284.45 16 2,000 323,960.00 07/03/2019 36 3,900 623,454.00 18 2,200 353,342.00 08/03/2019 40 2,568 405,179.04 17 1,600 253,568.00 11/03/2019 4 400 63,000.00 22 2,400 382,320.00 12/03/2019 18 1,400 225,120.00 13/03/2019 18 807 128,837.55 6 1,000 160,840.00 14/03/2019 9 1,000 161,200.00 15/03/2019 27 2,249 358,827.95 18/03/2019 1 200 31,760.00 14 1,000 160,000.00 19/03/2019 15 1,000 158,600.00 22 2,200 352,000.00 20/03/2019 45 6,000 984,240.00 21/03/2019 15 1,600 259,040.00 16 1,600 261,920.00 22/03/2019 49 3,600 584,532.00 16 600 98,922.00 25/03/2019 76 4,400 702,900.00 11 1,000 160,240.00 26/03/2019 9 600 95,160.00 35 3,600 578,664.00 27/03/2019 51 5,400 859,572.00 2 200 32,480.00 28/03/2019 39 2,628 413,883.72 31 3,600 571,788.00 29/03/2019 2 200 31,720.00 20 1,800 287,280.00 01/04/2019 48 4,800 782,112.00 02/04/2019 4 389 64,146.10 6 600 99,480.00 03/04/2019 10 500 82,600.00 1 100 16,700.00 04/04/2019 10 422 69,794.58 1 100 16,680.00 05/04/2019 14 1,378 227,370.00 7 500 82,770.00 08/04/2019 18 1,800 295,560.00 12 1,800 297,252.00 09/04/2019 33 2,000 330,440.00 25 1,800 301,158.00 10/04/2019 9 445 73,278.15 14 900 149,481.00 11/04/2019 21 1,113 186,661.23 12/04/2019 28 1,487 253,622.72 16/04/2019 46 2,600 440,440.00 17/04/2019 31 2,200 369,006.00 12 800 134,640.00 18/04/2019 22 1,200 199,560.00 22 2,200 368,830.00 23/04/2019 16 1,400 233,786.00 25 2,200 371,822.00 24/04/2019 1 200 33,800.00 5 600 102,240.00 25/04/2019 23 1,600 273,760.00 18 600 103,662.00 26/04/2019 20 1,600 272,320.00 20 1,238 211,685.62 29/04/2019 28 2,200 374,110.00 30 2,700 462,969.00 30/04/2019 30 3,015 512,127.90 13 1,500 257,745.00 02/05/2019 37 3,185 538,551.65 11 1,025 173,686.25 03/05/2019 22 1,670 281,010.90 7 575 97,755.75 06/05/2019 40 3,325 548,691.50 30 3,200 533,600.00 07/05/2019 64 2,200 368,368.00 12 1,816 306,286.56 08/05/2019 12 1,082 181,570.42 18 1,600 270,000.00 09/05/2019 69 3,755 623,630.40 3 400 66,760.00 10/05/2019 19 2,000 329,400.00 13 1,200 199,800.00 13/05/2019 53 3,200 515,136.00 8 600 96,960.00 14/05/2019 75 6,800 1,117,444.00 15/05/2019 2 400 65,880.00 4 400 66,840.00 16/05/2019 56 4,112 696,326.08 17/05/2019 13 2,400 406,728.00 27 1,200 205,920.00 20/05/2019 39 3,225 539,736.00 3 400 67,640.00 21/05/2019 34 2,443 411,743.22 22/05/2019 80 5,369 923,951.21 23/05/2019 5 916 157,222.24 24/05/2019 2 100 17,180.00 28/05/2019 7 590 103,757.40 29/05/2019 45 2,784 482,383.68 1 100 17,650.00 30/05/2019 2 400 68,200.00 3 400 68,920.00 31/05/2019 21 1,600 271,840.00 11 1,000 171,640.00 03/06/2019 10 1,100 186,615.00 8 900 154,260.00 04/06/2019 34 2,800 471,800.00 26 2,000 339,800.00 05/06/2019 49 2,800 483,644.00 06/06/2019 9 400 70,200.00 07/06/2019 2 100 17,360.00 3 200 35,180.00 10/06/2019 11 800 140,400.00 11 700 123,501.00 11/06/2019 9 700 122,563.00 11 661 116,461.59 12/06/2019 18 1,000 174,380.00 9 600 105,300.00 13/06/2019 21 1,400 243,544.00 5 326 56,825.06 14/06/2019 3 100 17,460.00 17/06/2019 10 700 120,848.00 9 300 52,200.00 18/06/2019 9 300 51,999.00 34 2,113 372,733.20 19/06/2019 23 1,200 212,076.00 21/06/2019 52 2,600 457,366.00 24/06/2019 38 2,100 363,741.00 3 300 52,860.00 25/06/2019 19 524 90,358.56 10 500 86,800.00 26/06/2019 22 1,076 184,985.92 24 1,600 277,200.00 27/06/2019 4 200 34,640.00 15 800 139,920.00 28/06/2019 2 100 17,420.00 14 800 140,720.00

