Regulatory News:
This replaces the statement made at 06:13 pm CEST on 03/07/2019 due to the following corrections: adding of an annex comprising, in an aggregated form, information related to the number of transactions executed and the volume traded for each trading day of the previous six-month period.
Half-year liquidity contract statement
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2019:
6,426 shares,
€7,640,980.73
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,044
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,245
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 162,641 shares for €25,936,885.31
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 196,242 shares for €31,225,286.61
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2018, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
40,027 shares,
€2,361,837.76
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,802
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,698
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 333,247 shares for €51,323,448.67
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 296,490 shares for €45,901,871.17
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
€6,135,798.16
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.
The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
2,044
162,641
25,936,885.31
2,245
196,242
31,225,286.61
02/01/2019
26
2,400
328,080.00
14
1,200
165,480.00
03/01/2019
38
3,400
459,374.00
3
400
54,520.00
04/01/2019
41
3,600
494,316.00
07/01/2019
37
2,000
280,440.00
08/01/2019
58
5,400
776,520.00
09/01/2019
13
800
115,040.00
10
1,124
164,632.28
10/01/2019
46
3,600
512,244.00
11
1,400
200,200.00
11/01/2019
27
3,548
502,254.88
3
400
57,560.00
14/01/2019
59
6,700
923,126.00
5
200
28,320.00
15/01/2019
22
2,400
332,880.00
16/01/2019
2
200
27,320.00
28
2,800
388,920.00
17/01/2019
40
4,800
683,280.00
18/01/2019
35
6,200
907,742.00
21/01/2019
1
200
29,280.00
19
1,600
236,880.00
22/01/2019
31
3,800
550,962.00
5
800
117,840.00
23/01/2019
8
600
86,358.00
18
1,800
261,720.00
24/01/2019
26
3,000
443,490.00
25/01/2019
28
1,757
264,639.34
28/01/2019
13
1,500
224,685.00
29/01/2019
41
3,400
502,792.00
12
1,400
208,040.00
30/01/2019
7
600
88,440.00
29
1,800
268,092.00
31/01/2019
27
3,084
465,807.36
01/02/2019
15
1,916
292,822.28
04/02/2019
23
2,400
362,568.00
1
200
30,880.00
05/02/2019
114
8,200
1,271,328.00
06/02/2019
12
1,700
262,548.00
07/02/2019
50
4,406
671,254.10
12
800
123,544.00
08/02/2019
10
994
148,901.20
5
594
89,593.02
11/02/2019
28
3,200
488,000.00
12/02/2019
6
255
39,004.80
18
800
123,480.00
13/02/2019
25
2,400
372,240.00
14/02/2019
26
2,345
360,473.40
3
370
57,942.00
15/02/2019
2
200
30,560.00
22
2,200
340,560.00
18/02/2019
11
697
108,913.22
19/02/2019
25
3,350
517,441.00
2
25
3,910.00
20/02/2019
14
2,000
306,680.00
12
600
92,760.00
21/02/2019
7
600
91,800.00
17
1,600
246,608.00
22/02/2019
11
1,200
184,920.00
25/02/2019
20
1,800
279,360.00
26/02/2019
9
1,000
154,600.00
26
1,678
261,768.00
27/02/2019
29
2,600
402,428.00
4
400
62,280.00
28/02/2019
7
600
92,040.00
49
4,000
624,480.00
01/03/2019
81
7,243
1,178,725.82
04/03/2019
17
1,811
294,867.02
5
386
64,423.40
05/03/2019
43
3,480
561,289.20
21
2,200
356,290.00
06/03/2019
26
2,709
436,284.45
16
2,000
323,960.00
07/03/2019
36
3,900
623,454.00
18
2,200
353,342.00
08/03/2019
40
2,568
405,179.04
17
1,600
253,568.00
11/03/2019
4
400
63,000.00
22
2,400
382,320.00
12/03/2019
18
1,400
225,120.00
13/03/2019
18
807
128,837.55
6
1,000
160,840.00
14/03/2019
9
1,000
161,200.00
15/03/2019
27
2,249
358,827.95
18/03/2019
1
200
31,760.00
14
1,000
160,000.00
19/03/2019
15
1,000
158,600.00
22
2,200
352,000.00
20/03/2019
45
6,000
984,240.00
21/03/2019
15
1,600
259,040.00
16
1,600
261,920.00
22/03/2019
49
3,600
584,532.00
16
600
98,922.00
25/03/2019
76
4,400
702,900.00
11
1,000
160,240.00
26/03/2019
9
600
95,160.00
35
3,600
578,664.00
27/03/2019
51
5,400
859,572.00
2
200
32,480.00
28/03/2019
39
2,628
413,883.72
31
3,600
571,788.00
29/03/2019
2
200
31,720.00
20
1,800
287,280.00
01/04/2019
48
4,800
782,112.00
02/04/2019
4
389
64,146.10
6
600
99,480.00
03/04/2019
10
500
82,600.00
1
100
16,700.00
04/04/2019
10
422
69,794.58
1
100
16,680.00
05/04/2019
14
1,378
227,370.00
7
500
82,770.00
08/04/2019
18
1,800
295,560.00
12
1,800
297,252.00
09/04/2019
33
2,000
330,440.00
25
1,800
301,158.00
10/04/2019
9
445
73,278.15
14
900
149,481.00
11/04/2019
21
1,113
186,661.23
12/04/2019
28
1,487
253,622.72
16/04/2019
46
2,600
440,440.00
17/04/2019
31
2,200
369,006.00
12
800
134,640.00
18/04/2019
22
1,200
199,560.00
22
2,200
368,830.00
23/04/2019
16
1,400
233,786.00
25
2,200
371,822.00
24/04/2019
1
200
33,800.00
5
600
102,240.00
25/04/2019
23
1,600
273,760.00
18
600
103,662.00
26/04/2019
20
1,600
272,320.00
20
1,238
211,685.62
29/04/2019
28
2,200
374,110.00
30
2,700
462,969.00
30/04/2019
30
3,015
512,127.90
13
1,500
257,745.00
02/05/2019
37
3,185
538,551.65
11
1,025
173,686.25
03/05/2019
22
1,670
281,010.90
7
575
97,755.75
06/05/2019
40
3,325
548,691.50
30
3,200
533,600.00
07/05/2019
64
2,200
368,368.00
12
1,816
306,286.56
08/05/2019
12
1,082
181,570.42
18
1,600
270,000.00
09/05/2019
69
3,755
623,630.40
3
400
66,760.00
10/05/2019
19
2,000
329,400.00
13
1,200
199,800.00
13/05/2019
53
3,200
515,136.00
8
600
96,960.00
14/05/2019
75
6,800
1,117,444.00
15/05/2019
2
400
65,880.00
4
400
66,840.00
16/05/2019
56
4,112
696,326.08
17/05/2019
13
2,400
406,728.00
27
1,200
205,920.00
20/05/2019
39
3,225
539,736.00
3
400
67,640.00
21/05/2019
34
2,443
411,743.22
22/05/2019
80
5,369
923,951.21
23/05/2019
5
916
157,222.24
24/05/2019
2
100
17,180.00
28/05/2019
7
590
103,757.40
29/05/2019
45
2,784
482,383.68
1
100
17,650.00
30/05/2019
2
400
68,200.00
3
400
68,920.00
31/05/2019
21
1,600
271,840.00
11
1,000
171,640.00
03/06/2019
10
1,100
186,615.00
8
900
154,260.00
04/06/2019
34
2,800
471,800.00
26
2,000
339,800.00
05/06/2019
49
2,800
483,644.00
06/06/2019
9
400
70,200.00
07/06/2019
2
100
17,360.00
3
200
35,180.00
10/06/2019
11
800
140,400.00
11
700
123,501.00
11/06/2019
9
700
122,563.00
11
661
116,461.59
12/06/2019
18
1,000
174,380.00
9
600
105,300.00
13/06/2019
21
1,400
243,544.00
5
326
56,825.06
14/06/2019
3
100
17,460.00
17/06/2019
10
700
120,848.00
9
300
52,200.00
18/06/2019
9
300
51,999.00
34
2,113
372,733.20
19/06/2019
23
1,200
212,076.00
21/06/2019
52
2,600
457,366.00
24/06/2019
38
2,100
363,741.00
3
300
52,860.00
25/06/2019
19
524
90,358.56
10
500
86,800.00
26/06/2019
22
1,076
184,985.92
24
1,600
277,200.00
27/06/2019
4
200
34,640.00
15
800
139,920.00
28/06/2019
2
100
17,420.00
14
800
140,720.00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005680/en/
Contacts:
Teleperformance