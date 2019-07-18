Announces Name Change to EGF Health Holdings Corp., Pending Appointment of CEO and Director, and Effective Date for Plan of Arrangement with Theramed Health Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / EGF Health Holdings Corp. (formerly, Automated Techno Medical Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to provide corporate updates for name change, the pending appointment of new CEO and director, and plan of arrangement with its parent company Theramed Health Corporation (CSE: TMED).

Name Change

Effective July 10, 2019, the Company has changed its name from Automated Techno Medical Corp. to EGF Health Holdings Corp. and the new CUSIP for the Company is 268470101. There is no consolidation or change in shareholder share positions in conjunction with this name change.

New CEO and Director

The Company is also pleased to announce the pending appointment of Chris Yu-Kai Hung* as CEO and director in conjunction with the pending resignation of Syd Au as CEO, subject to receipt of consent to act and completion of board approval.

*Bio of appointee: Mr. Hung is a capital markets and corporate finance professional with more than two decades of investment banking experience. He has served as CFO of an investment bank and has extensive experience in handling a wide variety of international merger and acquisition transactions.

Plan of Arrangement

The Company has set the effective date as Friday, July 19, 2019 (the "Effective Date") for its plan of arrangement dated February 6, 2017 (final court order March 16, 2017) with Theramed Health Corporation ("Theramed") and several other subsidiaries of Theramed. The Effective Date may be set separately for each subsidiary pursuant to the Arrangement and was previously announced by Theramed on March 17, 2017. Upon completion of the Arrangement and spin out of the Company from Theramed, it will become a reporting issuer in provinces of Alberta and B.C. On May 31, 2018, Theramed previously transferred the TULIP related intellectual property to the Company pursuant to the Arrangement.

About EGF Health Holdings Corp.

EGF Health Holdings Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based early-stage life sciences and technology company looking to acquire or develop business ventures in health and technologies.

