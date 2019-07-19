Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article covering The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) and its European business plan.





www.yieldgrowth.com



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5503/46364_image.jpg

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is a company dedicated to disrupting the health and wellness industry, with its many subsidiaries offering both CBD and THC infused products. By targeting specific niches of the cannabis industry, the company has seen great success both in the US and Canada. Now they turn their focus to aggressively targeting the European market.

Click here to receive an investor deck and corporate updates

Entering the Industry Early on

The European cannabis market is still in its infancy. The availability of cannabis-based products is limited, as is consumer awareness, and this offers enormous opportunity for developed brands to enter and dominate this industry.

Brightfield Group, a leading market intelligence firm for the cannabis industry, has estimated in their recent report that the European CBD market will see incredible growth over the next four years. In 2018 the market was estimated to be at US $318 million, and is expected to grow 400 percent through 2023.

This is an ideal market for the Yield Growth to target. Using their success in the US and Canada as a blueprint, they anticipate that the European market will offer them opportunity for serious growth. 'We intend to generate significant sales revenue by aligning ourselves with different distributors that have strong networks in diverse regions,' said Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth.

Click here to receive an investor deck and corporate updates

Definitive Agreement Announced

Never one to delay, Yield Growth announced on July 10 that they have entered into a definitive agreement with Melorganics Hellas for distribution of Urban Juve products in Greece and Cyprus.

Melorganics Hellas intends to enter the Greek and Cypriot markets with a full line of CBD products. With their plan to building strategic alliances with companies that focus on the development of unique health products that utilise cannabis and botanical oils, they are the ideal candidate to distribute Urban Juve's Ayurvedic products.

Melorganics will act as the exclusive distributor and non-exclusive e-commerce distributor for Urban Juve products. Per the agreement, the must purchase a minimum amount of Urban Juve products of US $300,000 in the first year and $500,000 in the following years to maintain exclusivity.

This agreement will ensure Yield Growth has significant presence in this market, which marks them as a key contender in the European cannabis industry. Greece legalised cannabis for medical reasons in 2018, and has since enjoyed an upsurge of foreign and local investment.

Urban Juve recently announced it had received a Compliance Certificate for sale of its first product in the European Union, and has plans to register an additional ten products in upcoming months.

Marketing efforts in Europe will begin in the fall, and will include a product feature in the September issue of British Vogue.

Click here to receive an investor deck and corporate updates

Negotiations Underway with Other Distributors

Not one to move slowly, Yield Growth is already in negotiations with distributors for France, Poland, Turkey and the United Kingdom, the latter of which is the largest CBD market in the EU, with projections that it will grow to GB £16.5 billion in the next decade. There are also upcoming meetings set to discuss expansion in South America, Germany and Portugal.

Positioned for Global Success

Yield Growth has proved itself as a dominant business within the crossover market of cannabis products and the wellness industry. Its early success in the US and Canada have marked it as an established brand. With its quick response to developing legislation in the European Union, it has positioned itself to be a leading company as laws in the EU allow the legal cannabis industry to grow. Between its success in North American and its strong alliances with European distributors, Yield Growth has put the wheels in motion to achieve global success.

Click here to read the full article:

https://www.cannabisfn.com/yield-growth-enters-european-market-setting-itself-up-for-global-success/

About CFN Media

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

Frank Lane

206.369.7050

flane@cfnmedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46364