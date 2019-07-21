Valneva: Austrian/French biotech company Valneva SE announced that it has drawn down a further Euro 10 mn from its existing European Investment Bank (EIB) loan facility. The Euro 25 mn loan was granted to the Company by the EIB in July 2016. Including this new tranche, Valneva has now drawn down Euro 20 mn of the Euro 25 mn facility. The company does not intend to draw down the remaining Euro 5 mn of the facility. Valneva plans to use the funds to advance its R&D programs, including its unique Lyme disease and chikungunya vaccine candidates. Valneva CFP David Lawrence commented, "With this further Euro 10 mn drawdown, we are continuing to ensure that we are well funded to advance our valuable clinical development stage assets. We would like, once again, to thank the EIB for ...

