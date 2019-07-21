Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO), Japan, to deliver a PowerFluid Circulating Fluidized Bed boiler with flue gas cleaning system for a new biomass power plant to be built in Ishikari city, Hokkaido, for Ishikari Shinko New Energy Hatsuden Godo Kaisha. Start-up is scheduled in 2022.Andritz: weekly performance: -0.39% Vienna Airport: Flughafen Wien AG (Vienna Airport) is building two new hangars for general aviation at Vienna Airport by the autumn of 2019 on behalf of its subsidiary Vienna Aircraft Handling GmbH. The first of the two hangars (Hangar 8) has already been constructed, whereas the second hangar (Hangar 9) is scheduled to be put into operation in the autumn of 2019. On balance, VAH will then boast ...

