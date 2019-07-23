SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: Successful Completion of EUR 10m First Tranche of Private Placement which may be increased to EUR 20m

SES-imagotag: Successful Completion of €10m First Tranche of Private Placement which may be increased to €20m

SES-imagotag has successfully completed a Euro Private Placement of unlisted bonds for a total nominal amount of €10m. This bond issue which carries a maturity of 6 years was fully subscribed by Tikehau Capital acting on behalf of funds under its management[1].

In addition, SES-imagotag has the option to issue a further tranche of bonds for a total nominal maximum amount of €10m to the same investor on the same terms, at any time up to 31 July 2020. This transaction has been structured in order to optimise the Group's borrowing costs and ensure the terms of its debt can be adjusted to better suit its changing requirements.

This funding is part of SES-imagotag's VUSION 2022 strategic plan announced in May 2018, which is targeting €800m in revenue by 2022.

The funds raised are intended to finance plans to accelerate growth and to provide SES-imagotag with a long-term financing structure in line with its ambitions.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag, commented: "We are pleased once again to have the support of Tikehau Capital, this time via their participation in this private placement. The transaction demonstrates their confidence in the ability of SES-imagotag, and its teams, to execute on its ambitious project to build the digital platform for physical commerce. "

SES imagotag was advised by Euroland Corporate, and White & Case.

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

Contact

Shan - Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Sarah Levy-Quentin: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 50 03 84 / sesimagotag@shan.fr

[1] This transaction has been executed by Tikehau Investment Management SAS (on behalf of funds that is manages), an investment manager authorised by the 'AMF since 19/01/2007 - Authorisation Number GP-0700000006.

