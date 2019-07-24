Gamehost Inc.: Correction Notice - Gamehost July 2019 Dividend

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX: GH)

The ex-dividend date for Gamehost's dividend declared for July 2019 with a record date of July 31, 2019 was previously announced as July 29, 2019. The correct ex-dividend date is July 30, 2019.

This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" for Canadian residents and eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to shareholders.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. The Company has a 91% controlling interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. who operates the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares and convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbols GH and GH.DB respectively. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or;

Darcy J. Will

Toll free (877) 703-4545

(403) 346-4545

Fax (403) 340-0683

Email info@gamehost.ca

