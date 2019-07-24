Curaleaf Stock SkyrocketsCuraleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF), a major player in the U.S. marijuana market, has struck gold with its latest acquisition, sending CURLF stock surging. Curaleaf stock, when all was said and done, was up nearly 20% in the span of a few days following the company's purchase of Grassroots for $875.0 million in a cash-and-stock deal. (Source: "Cannabis Canada: How a U.S. company suddenly became the biggest pot firm in the world," BNN Bloomberg, July 17, 2019.).

