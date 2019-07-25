The business will come under the control of its Chinese state-owned parent power company after a shareholder vote agreed the move earlier this month.Independent shareholders in the Hong Kong-listed clean energy project development business of Chinese power giant China Power have voted through a plan to de-list from the island stock exchange. The move means the China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd unit will leave the Hong Kong exchange on August 20 and be subsumed by its unlisted, Chinese state-owned parent company China Power New Energy Ltd. Stockholders in the Hong Kong business were offered ...

