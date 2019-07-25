BYND Stock Tech Stock IPOWhen you think of tech, you probably think of autonomous vehicles, social media platforms, or something to do with machine learning, the cloud, the Internet of Things, or any number of buzzwords that have passed through the lexicon over the years.What you probably don't think about is burgers. But Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) might be the perfect tech stock for 2019, with BYND stock having been by far the strongest tech initial public offering (IPO) of 2019.Let me explain: Beyond Meat isn't actually a meat company. It's a synthetic meat producer renowned for its "Beyond Burger," a patty that's made entirely without meat. And yet.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...