sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,016 Euro		+0,087
+9,34 %
WKN: A2JSG6 ISIN: CA86860J1066 Ticker-Symbol: 53S1 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,965
1,013
14:19
0,959
1,016
14:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC1,016+9,34 %
FN Beta