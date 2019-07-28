ams: ams, a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, reports second quarter results with revenues in the upper half of the guidance range and operating profitability above expectations. Second quarter group revenues were USD 415.2 mn, up 8% sequentially compared to the first quarter and up 72% from USD 241.6 mn in the same quarter 2018. Group revenues for the first half of 2019 were USD 801.2 mn, up 22% compared to USD 655.2 mn recorded in the first half of 2018. The adjusted result from operations (EBIT) for the second quarter was USD 50.0 mn or 12% of revenues (excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs), strongly increasing from a loss of USD 46.4 mn in the same period 2018 (USD 21.9 mn or 5% of revenues including acquisition-related and ...

