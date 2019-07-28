OMV: Mubadala, OMV, Chandra Asri Petrochemical have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for collaboration in the petrochemical sector in Indonesia. The signing of the agreement was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia. The Memorandum of Understanding documents the intention to explore potential opportunities for collaboration in the area of petrochemicals in Indonesia. The companies will set up working groups to jointly define a schedule for the evaluation of the opportunities. OMV CEO Rainer Seele comments: "In our strategy we plan also to internationalize and expand our ...

