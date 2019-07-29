sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,50 Euro		+0,07
+0,30 %
WKN: 855705 ISIN: FR0000120628 Ticker-Symbol: AXA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AXA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,46
23,54
27.07.
23,50
23,505
09:55
29.07.2019 | 08:05
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH AXA IM - REAL ASSETS BY SELLING 50% OF ITS PARIS SHOPPING CENTRE "PASSAGE DU HAVRE"

Date: 29 July 2019

Release: Before opening of Euronext

Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:

Attachment

  • Full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/58072a1b-6e0c-4e65-9298-b687f6c4f0a3)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta