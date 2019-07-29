Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH AXA IM - REAL ASSETS BY SELLING 50% OF ITS PARIS SHOPPING CENTRE "PASSAGE DU HAVRE"

Date: 29 July 2019
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
- Full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/58072a1b-6e0c-4e65-9298-b687f6c4f0a3)
